After-Hours Earnings Report for May 29, 2025 : COST, MRVL, DELL, ZS, NTAP, ULTA, COO, GAP, ESTC, PATH, AMBA, AEO

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/29/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2025. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $4.25. This value represents a 12.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. COST missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -1.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for COST is 56.41 vs. an industry ratio of 26.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $0.44. This value represents a 450.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MRVL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -7.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MRVL is 30.90 vs. an industry ratio of 224.30.



Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.50. This value represents a 44.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DELL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for DELL is 13.64 vs. an industry ratio of 14.90.



Zscaler, Inc. (ZS)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The security company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 120.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ZS has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ZS is -2305.91 vs. an industry ratio of -618.20.



NetApp, Inc. (NTAP)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The computer storage company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.54. This value represents a 7.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NTAP is 17.27 vs. an industry ratio of 24.00.



Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $5.77. This value represents a 10.82% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ULTA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -2.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ULTA is 18.11 vs. an industry ratio of 32.20.



The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.93. This value represents a 9.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year COO has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for COO is 20.13 vs. an industry ratio of 17.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Gap, Inc. (GAP)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.44. This value represents a 7.32% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GAP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 50%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for GAP is 12.17 vs. an industry ratio of 20.20.



Elastic N.V. (ESTC)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.30. This value represents a 23.08% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ESTC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -8.33%. UiPath, Inc. (PATH)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 66.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PATH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -9.09%. Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.61. This value represents a 31.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMBA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 30.77%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AMBA is -24.66 vs. an industry ratio of 224.30.



American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.25. This value represents a 173.53% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AEO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AEO is 10.98 vs. an industry ratio of 20.20.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.