After-Hours Earnings Report for May 29, 2024 : CRM, A, HPQ, PSTG, NTNX, OKTA, PATH, DSGX, CPRI, NCNO, CRDO, AI

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/29/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Salesforce, Inc. (CRM)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2024. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 16 analysts that follow the stock is $1.82. This value represents a 58.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CRM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CRM is 36.22 vs. an industry ratio of 31.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2024. The electrical test equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.19. This value represents a 6.30% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year A has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for A is 26.95 vs. an industry ratio of 42.50.



HP Inc. (HPQ)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2024. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.81. This value represents a 1.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HPQ has met analyst expectations three times and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HPQ is 9.69 vs. an industry ratio of 9.80.



Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2024. The computer storage company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 76.47% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PSTG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 58.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PSTG is 135.91 vs. an industry ratio of 24.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Nutanix, Inc. (NTNX)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2024. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.11. This value represents a 59.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NTNX and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NTNX is -1794.50 vs. an industry ratio of -21.00.



Okta, Inc. (OKTA)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.40. This value represents a 46.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. OKTA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -1.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for OKTA is -63.68 vs. an industry ratio of 32.70.



UiPath, Inc. (PATH)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 25.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PATH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 250%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PATH is -468.75 vs. an industry ratio of -6.20.



The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2024. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.42. This value represents a 23.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DSGX is 58.66 vs. an industry ratio of 31.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.72. This value represents a 25.77% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters CPRI had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -31.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CPRI is 9.01 vs. an industry ratio of 17.00.



nCino, Inc. (NCNO)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NCNO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 800%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NCNO is 610.20 vs. an industry ratio of -3.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.01. This value represents a 111.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CRDO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -28.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CRDO is -172.75 vs. an industry ratio of -6.20.



C3.ai, Inc. (AI)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2024. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.77. This value represents a 32.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.81%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AI is -9.72 vs. an industry ratio of -21.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





