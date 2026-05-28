After-Hours Earnings Report for May 28, 2026 : COST, DELL, ADSK, NTAP, MDB, OKTA, VSAT, GAP, HQY, S, ESTC, PATH

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/28/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2026. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $4.91. This value represents a 14.72% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year COST has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.66%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for COST is 49.37 vs. an industry ratio of 26.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.79. This value represents a 97.87% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DELL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for DELL is 25.01 vs. an industry ratio of -26.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.12. This value represents a 46.21% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ADSK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -3.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for ADSK is 25.35 vs. an industry ratio of -272.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NetApp, Inc. (NTAP)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The computer storage company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.88. This value represents a 20.51% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NTAP has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for NTAP is 22.03 vs. an industry ratio of 33.10.



MongoDB, Inc. (MDB)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.30. This value represents a 9.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MDB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 120%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for MDB is -640.13 vs. an industry ratio of -272.00.



Okta, Inc. (OKTA)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The security company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 26.19% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OKTA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 43.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for OKTA is 55.59 vs. an industry ratio of -340.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ViaSat, Inc. (VSAT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.10. This value represents a 171.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VSAT has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for VSAT is 117.22 vs. an industry ratio of 19.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Gap, Inc. (GAP)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.39. This value represents a 23.53% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GAP has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for GAP is 10.50 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90.



HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.94. This value represents a 11.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HQY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for HQY is 22.54 vs. an industry ratio of -9.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



SentinelOne, Inc. (S)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The security company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.21. This value represents a 10.53% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for S is -29.92 vs. an industry ratio of -340.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Elastic N.V. (ESTC)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 80.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters ESTC had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -400%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ESTC is 1347.50 vs. an industry ratio of -272.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



UiPath, Inc. (PATH)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 300.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PATH and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for PATH is 34.88 vs. an industry ratio of -272.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





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