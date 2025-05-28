After-Hours Earnings Report for May 28, 2025 : NVDA, CRM, SNPS, VEEV, A, HPQ, NTNX, PSTG, NDSN, S, ELF, NCNO

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/28/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $0.80. This value represents a 37.93% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NVDA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for NVDA is 34.22 vs. an industry ratio of 5.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Salesforce, Inc. (CRM)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 16 analysts that follow the stock is $1.87. This value represents a 1.58% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CRM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CRM is 32.96 vs. an industry ratio of 15.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.40. This value represents a 12.15% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SNPS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 20.97%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SNPS is 47.83 vs. an industry ratio of 15.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The medical information systems company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.20. This value represents a 16.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VEEV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for VEEV is 45.69 vs. an industry ratio of 4.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.26. This value represents a 3.28% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year A has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for A is 20.08 vs. an industry ratio of 20.60.



HP Inc. (HPQ)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.80. This value represents a 2.44% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HPQ is 8.24 vs. an industry ratio of 15.00.



Nutanix, Inc. (NTNX)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.08. This value represents a 700.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NTNX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 41.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NTNX is 192.68 vs. an industry ratio of 48.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The computer storage company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 100.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PSTG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for PSTG is 111.18 vs. an industry ratio of 24.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Nordson Corporation (NDSN)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.36. This value represents a 0.85% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NDSN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -0.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NDSN is 19.98 vs. an industry ratio of 20.00.



SentinelOne, Inc. (S)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The security company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.18. This value represents a 10.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters S had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -11.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for S is -32.39 vs. an industry ratio of -621.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The cosmetic & toiletries company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.57. This value represents a 54.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ELF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -31.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ELF is 38.54 vs. an industry ratio of 34.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



nCino, Inc. (NCNO)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year.

