After-Hours Earnings Report for May 27, 2026 : MRVL, CRM, SNPS, SNOW, A, P, HPQ, HEI, NTNX, BRZE, AMSC, NCNO

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/27/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.61. This value represents a 29.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MRVL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -1.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for MRVL is 68.51 vs. an industry ratio of 45.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Salesforce, Inc. (CRM)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $2.30. This value represents a 18.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CRM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 33.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for CRM is 18.44 vs. an industry ratio of -282.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.24. This value represents a 13.51% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SNPS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -16.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SNPS is 52.00 vs. an industry ratio of 21.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Snowflake Inc. (SNOW)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.59. This value represents a 35.16% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for SNOW is -82.22 vs. an industry ratio of -282.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.40. This value represents a 6.87% increase compared to the same quarter last year. A missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2026 by -0.73%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for A is 19.34 vs. an industry ratio of 48.70.



Everpure, Inc. (P)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.01. This value represents a 0.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. P missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for P is 122.71 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



HP Inc. (HPQ)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.72. This value represents a 1.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. HPQ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -11.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for HPQ is 8.57 vs. an industry ratio of -25.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Heico Corporation (HEI)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.33. This value represents a 18.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HEI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for HEI is 55.55 vs. an industry ratio of 36.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Nutanix, Inc. (NTNX)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 85.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NTNX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 131.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for NTNX is 83.13 vs. an industry ratio of 15.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Braze, Inc. (BRZE)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.25. This value represents a 8.70% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters BRZE had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -31.58%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for BRZE is -29.25 vs. an industry ratio of -282.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.11. This value represents a 120.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMSC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3700%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AMSC is 17.19 vs. an industry ratio of 35.50.



nCino, Inc. (NCNO)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.10. This value represents a 400.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NCNO and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for NCNO is 29.29 vs. an industry ratio of -282.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





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