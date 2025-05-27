After-Hours Earnings Report for May 27, 2025 : OKTA, HEI, BOX, SMTC, SQM, SUPV

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/27/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Okta, Inc. (OKTA)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The security company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.24. This value represents a 284.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OKTA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 56.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for OKTA is 113.50 vs. an industry ratio of -613.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Heico Corporation (HEI)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.02. This value represents a 15.91% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HEI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 29.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HEI is 60.51 vs. an industry ratio of 58.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Box, Inc. (BOX)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.11. This value represents a 320.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BOX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -33.33%. Semtech Corporation (SMTC)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.21. This value represents a 223.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SMTC is 36.19 vs. an industry ratio of 13.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.63. This value represents a 21.25% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SQM is 12.13 vs. an industry ratio of 8.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.14. This value represents a 7.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SUPV is 11.54 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





