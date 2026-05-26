After-Hours Earnings Report for May 26, 2026 : ZS, SMTC, MOD, SQM, BOX, QFIN, TRNS, APPS, OOMA, BBAR, HMR

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/26/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Zscaler, Inc. (ZS)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The security company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 0.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ZS is -6079.00 vs. an industry ratio of -528.90.



Semtech Corporation (SMTC)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.30. This value represents a 3.23% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SMTC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -21.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for SMTC is 97.99 vs. an industry ratio of 99.60.



Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.51. This value represents a 34.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MOD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 20.2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MOD is 54.05 vs. an industry ratio of 6.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.78. This value represents a 270.83% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SQM is 12.11 vs. an industry ratio of 16.60.



Box, Inc. (BOX)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.06. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BOX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -66.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for BOX is 76.18 vs. an industry ratio of -278.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Qfin Holdings, Inc. (QFIN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.96. This value represents a 44.83% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for QFIN is 3.05 vs. an industry ratio of 9.70.



Transcat, Inc. (TRNS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The industrial company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.51. This value represents a 20.31% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for TRNS is 39.90 vs. an industry ratio of 27.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year APPS and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for APPS is 21.67 vs. an industry ratio of -278.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ooma, Inc. (OOMA)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The communications company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.20. This value represents a 300.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OOMA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 23.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for OOMA is 24.51 vs. an industry ratio of 36.20.



Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 39.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BBAR is 9.61 vs. an industry ratio of 11.20.



Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp. (HMR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 233.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for HMR is 11.54 vs. an industry ratio of 7.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





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