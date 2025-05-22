After-Hours Earnings Report for May 22, 2025 : INTU, ADSK, CPRT, WDAY, ROST, DECK, STEP, CVCO, PLUS, SVM

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/22/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Intuit Inc. (INTU)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $9.63. This value represents a 11.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year INTU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 62.99%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for INTU is 46.67 vs. an industry ratio of 12.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.50. This value represents a 16.28% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ADSK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.22%. Copart, Inc. (CPRT)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The auction company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.42. This value represents a 7.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CPRT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -10.81%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CPRT is 38.66 vs. an industry ratio of 23.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Workday, Inc. (WDAY)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.69. This value represents a 35.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.43. This value represents a 2.05% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ROST has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ROST is 23.74 vs. an industry ratio of 27.20.



Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.57. This value represents a 30.49% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DECK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DECK is 20.91 vs. an industry ratio of 19.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



StepStone Group Inc. (STEP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.46. This value represents a 39.39% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year STEP has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for STEP is 30.90 vs. an industry ratio of 15.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cavco Industries, Inc. (CVCO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $5.23. This value represents a 29.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CVCO is 24.29 vs. an industry ratio of 20.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ePlus inc. (PLUS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The business software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.68. This value represents a 17.07% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PLUS is 17.30 vs. an industry ratio of 23.40.



Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.09. SVM reported earnings of $0.02 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 350.00%. In the past year SVM has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.