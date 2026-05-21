After-Hours Earnings Report for May 21, 2026 : ROST, TTWO, CPRT, WDAY, ZM, DECK, CAE, CVCO, LION, BULL, FLO

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/21/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.70. This value represents a 15.65% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ROST has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for ROST is 29.55 vs. an industry ratio of 25.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.20. This value represents a 72.60% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TTWO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 107.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for TTWO is 96.98 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Copart, Inc. (CPRT)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The auction company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.41. This value represents a 2.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CPRT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2026 by -10%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CPRT is 21.04 vs. an industry ratio of 8.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Workday, Inc. (WDAY)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.17. This value represents a 25.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WDAY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 30.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for WDAY is 24.78 vs. an industry ratio of -262.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Zoom Communications, Inc. (ZM)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.93. This value represents a 6.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ZM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2026 by -15.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for ZM is 25.23 vs. an industry ratio of -262.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.81. This value represents a 19.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DECK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 20.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for DECK is 14.30 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CAE Inc (CAE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.30. This value represents a 9.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CAE has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CAE is 30.72 vs. an industry ratio of 33.30.



Cavco Industries, Inc. (CVCO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $5.30. This value represents a 1.85% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CVCO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CVCO is 20.75 vs. an industry ratio of 17.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lionsgate Studios Cp (LION)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The media company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.15. This value represents a 11.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for LION is -23.77 vs. an industry ratio of 178.70.



Webull Corporation (BULL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 133.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BULL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -33.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BULL is 99.86 vs. an industry ratio of 10.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 20.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. FLO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -7.89%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for FLO is 8.42 vs. an industry ratio of 8.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





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