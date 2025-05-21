After-Hours Earnings Report for May 21, 2025 : SNOW, ZM, URBN, ENS, RAMP, AMSC, BBAR, DOMO, CLIR

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/21/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Snowflake Inc. (SNOW)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.59. This value represents a 32.95% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zoom Communications, Inc. (ZM)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.70. This value represents a 5.41% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ZM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.18%. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.81. This value represents a 17.39% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year URBN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for URBN is 13.36 vs. an industry ratio of 20.20.



EnerSys (ENS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.78. This value represents a 33.65% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ENS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.97%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ENS is 9.82 vs. an industry ratio of 16.80.



LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for RAMP is 60.10 vs. an industry ratio of 1.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 50.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMSC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 350%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AMSC is 60.20 vs. an industry ratio of 18.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.26. This value represents a 30.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BBAR is 12.28 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Domo, Inc. (DOMO)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.55. This value represents a 22.54% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DOMO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -10.94%. ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The industrial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year CLIR has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other quarter. The days to cover, as reported in the 4/30/2025 short interest update, increased 129.70% from previous report on 4/15/2025. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CLIR is -5.46 vs. an industry ratio of 5.60.





