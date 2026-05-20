After-Hours Earnings Report for May 20, 2026 : NVDA, INTU, NDSN, ENS, URBN, BLTE, STEP, ELF, SBLK, CSAI

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/20/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $1.70. This value represents a 120.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NVDA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -3.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for NVDA is 28.10 vs. an industry ratio of 58.90.



Intuit Inc. (INTU)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $11.13. This value represents a 6.61% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year INTU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 26.91%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for INTU is 22.92 vs. an industry ratio of 21.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Nordson Corporation (NDSN)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.82. This value represents a 16.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NDSN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for NDSN is 23.68 vs. an industry ratio of 15.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



EnerSys (ENS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $3.00. This value represents a 1.01% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ENS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.47%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ENS is 21.01 vs. an industry ratio of 23.30.



Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.12. This value represents a 3.45% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year URBN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for URBN is 11.79 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Belite Bio, Inc (BLTE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.59. This value represents a 31.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BLTE is -63.50 vs. an industry ratio of -6.30.



StepStone Group Inc. (STEP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.51. This value represents a 25.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. STEP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -9.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for STEP is 25.01 vs. an industry ratio of 10.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The cosmetic & toiletries company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.01. This value represents a 98.36% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ELF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -11.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ELF is 28.18 vs. an industry ratio of 14.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.41. This value represents a 612.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SBLK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -8.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SBLK is 6.77 vs. an industry ratio of 7.30.



Cloudastructure, Inc. (CSAI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.10. This value represents a 0.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CSAI is -1.54 vs. an industry ratio of -262.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





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