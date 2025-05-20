After-Hours Earnings Report for May 20, 2025 : PANW, KEYS, TOL, XP, MOD, VSAT, EVLV, TUYA, BIOX, AUNA, JHX, EARN

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/20/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The security company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $0.41. This value represents a 6.82% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PANW has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PANW is 110.40 vs. an industry ratio of -405.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.39. This value represents a 12.10% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KEYS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.34%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for KEYS is 26.99 vs. an industry ratio of 2.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The building (residential/commercial) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.86. This value represents a 15.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TOL is 7.76 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60.



XP Inc. (XP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.35. This value represents a 5.41% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. XP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -2.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for XP is 13.12 vs. an industry ratio of 15.90.



Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.95. This value represents a 23.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MOD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -2.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MOD is 26.90 vs. an industry ratio of 47.40.



ViaSat, Inc. (VSAT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.14. This value represents a 80.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for VSAT is -23.80 vs. an industry ratio of 26.40.



Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (EVLV)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 12.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EVLV and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for EVLV is -19.13 vs. an industry ratio of 36.80.



Tuya Inc. (TUYA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TUYA has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 164.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BIOX is -95.20 vs. an industry ratio of 4.20.



Auna SA (AUNA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.10. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AUNA is 9.32 vs. an industry ratio of 12.00.



James Hardie Industries plc. (JHX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.37. This value represents a 7.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JHX and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for JHX is 17.06 vs. an industry ratio of 30.50.



Ellington Credit Company (EARN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.27. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year EARN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for EARN is 5.85 vs. an industry ratio of 18.10.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.