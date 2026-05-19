After-Hours Earnings Report for May 19, 2026 : KEYS, TOL, CAVA, JHX, EARN, AUNA, CCIF, RRGB, EGHT

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/19/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $2.04. This value represents a 36.91% increase compared to the same quarter last year. KEYS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -1.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for KEYS is 43.04 vs. an industry ratio of -20.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The building (residential/commercial) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.58. This value represents a 26.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TOL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -5.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for TOL is 10.04 vs. an industry ratio of 10.80.



CAVA Group, Inc. (CAVA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 22.73% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CAVA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -7.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CAVA is 153.63 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



James Hardie Industries plc. (JHX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.29. This value represents a 19.44% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for JHX is 18.18 vs. an industry ratio of 17.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ellington Credit Company (EARN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.22. This value represents a 15.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the Price to Earnings ratio for EARN is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 10.20.



Auna SA (AUNA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.19. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year AUNA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 307.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AUNA is 5.72 vs. an industry ratio of 7.80.



Carlyle Credit Income Fund (CCIF)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.15. This value represents a 44.44% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters CCIF had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -47.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CCIF is 6.20 vs. an industry ratio of 10.90.



Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.21. This value represents a 10.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year. RRGB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -46.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for RRGB is -8.72 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90.



8x8 Inc (EGHT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 50.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EGHT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 125%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for EGHT is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 8.90.





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