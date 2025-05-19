After-Hours Earnings Report for May 19, 2025 : TCOM, QFIN, AGYS, TRNS, SB, EGHT

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/19/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.76. This value represents a 2.70% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TCOM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 21.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TCOM is 19.87 vs. an industry ratio of 8.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Qifu Technology, Inc (QFIN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.72. This value represents a 68.63% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year QFIN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for QFIN is 6.39 vs. an industry ratio of 4.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.14. This value represents a 26.32% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AGYS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 22.73%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AGYS is 107.50 vs. an industry ratio of 18.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Transcat, Inc. (TRNS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The industrial company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.66. This value represents a 14.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters TRNS had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -15.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TRNS is 35.33 vs. an industry ratio of 27.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Safe Bulkers, Inc (SB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 85.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -5.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SB is 7.08 vs. an industry ratio of 13.80.



8x8 Inc (EGHT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.01. This value represents a 120.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EGHT has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters.

