After-Hours Earnings Report for May 18, 2026 : XP, AGYS

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/18/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



XP Inc. (XP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.48. This value represents a 23.08% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year XP has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for XP is 8.48 vs. an industry ratio of 10.80.



Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.37. This value represents a 2.63% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AGYS is 61.78 vs. an industry ratio of 22.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





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