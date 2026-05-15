After-Hours Earnings Report for May 15, 2026 : HSDT, CSAI, BCDA, BNZI

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/15/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Solana Company (HSDT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.12. This value represents a 99.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HSDT Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for HSDT is -4.78 vs. an industry ratio of 0.50.



Cloudastructure, Inc. (CSAI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.10. This value represents a 0.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CSAI is -1.79 vs. an industry ratio of 10.90.



BioCardia, Inc. (BCDA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.17. This value represents a 71.19% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BCDA and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BCDA is -1.54 vs. an industry ratio of -7.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Banzai International, Inc. (BNZI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The advertising/marketing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-5.00. This value represents a 83.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BNZI is -0.38 vs. an industry ratio of 14.00.





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