After-Hours Earnings Report for May 15, 2025 : AMAT, TTWO, BAP, CAVA, DOCS, GLOB, KULR, BRFS, BTBT, QSI, GOSS, SPCE

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/15/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $2.31. This value represents a 10.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMAT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AMAT is 18.60 vs. an industry ratio of 237.80.



Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.69. This value represents a 1085.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TTWO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 78.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TTWO is 239.06 vs. an industry ratio of 27.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Credicorp Ltd. (BAP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $5.31. This value represents a 4.94% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BAP is 9.59 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60.



CAVA Group, Inc. (CAVA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.14. This value represents a 16.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CAVA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -16.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CAVA is 184.33 vs. an industry ratio of 22.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Doximity, Inc. (DOCS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.20. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year DOCS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 37.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DOCS is 57.21 vs. an industry ratio of 11.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Globant S.A. (GLOB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.22. This value represents a 2.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GLOB is 25.17 vs. an industry ratio of 23.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



KULR Technology Group, Inc. (KULR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.01. KULR reported earnings of $-0.04 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -75.00%.BRF S.A. (BRFS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.09. This value represents a 50.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters BRFS had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -53.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BRFS is 9.94 vs. an industry ratio of 43.90.



Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 266.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters BTBT had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -175%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BTBT is -53.50 vs. an industry ratio of 3.00.



Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.17. This value represents a 21.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year QSI has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for QSI is -2.30 vs. an industry ratio of 237.80.



Gossamer Bio, Inc. (GOSS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.19. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. GOSS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -4.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GOSS is -1.53 vs. an industry ratio of -2.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-2.23. This value represents a 55.40% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SPCE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 29.72%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SPCE is -0.41 vs. an industry ratio of 1.80.





