After-Hours Earnings Report for May 14, 2026 : AMAT, CELC, BOOT, NN, TMC, USAS, STNE, DLO, RUM, UAMY, GLOB, NNE

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/14/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.68. This value represents a 12.13% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMAT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.68%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AMAT is 39.12 vs. an industry ratio of 48.80.



Celcuity Inc. (CELC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.07. This value represents a 24.42% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CELC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -15.56%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CELC is -32.16 vs. an industry ratio of -7.50.



Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.43. This value represents a 17.21% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BOOT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -1.61%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BOOT is 19.81 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NextNav Inc. (NN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.15. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for NN is -35.64 vs. an industry ratio of 15.00.



TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for TMC is -15.67 vs. an industry ratio of -25.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.08. USAS reported earnings of $-0.05 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -260.00%.StoneCo Ltd. (STNE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.42. This value represents a 23.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year STNE has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for STNE is 4.87 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10.



DLocal Limited (DLO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.16. This value represents a 6.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DLO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 22.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for DLO is 14.32 vs. an industry ratio of 4.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Rumble Inc. (RUM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 25.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for RUM is -26.00 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10.



United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.02. This value represents a 0.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for UAMY is 332.33 vs. an industry ratio of 30.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Globant S.A. (GLOB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.19. This value represents a 3.48% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GLOB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -5.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for GLOB is 6.56 vs. an industry ratio of 7.30.



Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NNE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.32. This value represents a 43.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NNE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -418.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for NNE is -19.32 vs. an industry ratio of 17.10.





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