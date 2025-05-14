After-Hours Earnings Report for May 14, 2025 : CSCO, STE, STN, NXT, BOOT, DXC, HWKN, BLTE, NFE, FIHL, SBLK, IREN

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/14/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The computer networks company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.75. This value represents a 4.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CSCO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.05%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CSCO is 20.12 vs. an industry ratio of 32.30.



STERIS plc (STE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.59. This value represents a 7.47% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year STE has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for STE is 25.43 vs. an industry ratio of 8.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Stantec Inc (STN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The consulting company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.79. This value represents a 17.91% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year STN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for STN is 25.30 vs. an industry ratio of 26.30.



Nextracker Inc. (NXT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The solar company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.82. This value represents a 3.53% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NXT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 97.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NXT is 16.39 vs. an industry ratio of -5.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.24. This value represents a 22.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BOOT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BOOT is 23.21 vs. an industry ratio of 16.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



DXC Technology Company (DXC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.76. This value represents a 21.65% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DXC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 19.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DXC is 5.04 vs. an industry ratio of 30.90.



Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.74. This value represents a 12.12% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HWKN is 30.00 vs. an industry ratio of 8.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Belite Bio, Inc (BLTE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.36. This value represents a 33.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BLTE is -66.91 vs. an industry ratio of -2.10.



New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 105.97% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. NFE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -555.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NFE is -24.31 vs. an industry ratio of 14.60.



Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (FIHL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.43. This value represents a 158.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FIHL is 7.35 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00.



Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.27. This value represents a 131.03% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The days to cover, as reported in the 4/30/2025 short interest update, increased 176.31% from previous report on 4/15/2025. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SBLK is 14.29 vs. an industry ratio of 5.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



IREN Limited (IREN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 112.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. IREN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for IREN is 31.23 vs. an industry ratio of 15.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





