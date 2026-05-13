After-Hours Earnings Report for May 13, 2026 : CSCO, MFC, STN, DOX, USAR, DOCS, HWKN, CPA, TNK, PBH, ECO, PLGO

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/13/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The computer networks company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.86. This value represents a 10.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CSCO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CSCO is 29.03 vs. an industry ratio of 14.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Manulife Financial Corp (MFC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The life insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.79. This value represents a 14.49% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MFC is 12.43 vs. an industry ratio of 9.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Stantec Inc (STN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The consulting company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.95. This value represents a 17.28% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year STN has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for STN is 18.64 vs. an industry ratio of 15.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Amdocs Limited (DOX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.55. This value represents a 3.13% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DOX has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for DOX is 9.39 vs. an industry ratio of 14.50.



USA Rare Earth, Inc. (USAR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.16. This value represents a 15.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters USAR had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -58.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for USAR is -33.62 vs. an industry ratio of -21.20.



Doximity, Inc. (DOCS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The medical information systems company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 46.88% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DOCS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for DOCS is 23.83 vs. an industry ratio of 20.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.75. This value represents a 3.85% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters HWKN had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for HWKN is 43.12 vs. an industry ratio of 15.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The airline company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $4.43. This value represents a 3.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CPA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -5.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CPA is 8.16 vs. an industry ratio of 1.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $2.80. This value represents a 131.40% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TNK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -20.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for TNK is 10.97 vs. an industry ratio of 8.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.39. This value represents a 5.30% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for PBH is 11.10 vs. an industry ratio of 86.60.



Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (ECO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.74. This value represents a 383.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ECO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 36.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ECO is 13.02 vs. an industry ratio of 8.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Pelagos Insurance Capital Limited (PLGO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.75. This value represents a 282.93% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PLGO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -24.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for PLGO is 6.38 vs. an industry ratio of 10.30.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.