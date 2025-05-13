After-Hours Earnings Report for May 13, 2025 : ALC, EXEL, CAE, OKLO, DAC, SMWB, DDI, GAIN, ETON, ZVRA, SKYH, CLPT

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/13/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Alcon Inc. (ALC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.76. This value represents a 2.56% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ALC has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ALC is 29.53 vs. an industry ratio of 7.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.35. This value represents a 191.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. EXEL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -45.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for EXEL is 18.13 vs. an industry ratio of -2.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CAE Inc (CAE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.32. This value represents a 255.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CAE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -52.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CAE is 31.49 vs. an industry ratio of -21.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Oklo Inc. (OKLO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.11. This value represents a 97.70% increase compared to the same quarter last year. OKLO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -12.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for OKLO is -64.11 vs. an industry ratio of 8.60.



Danaos Corporation (DAC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $6.33. This value represents a 11.47% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DAC is 3.05 vs. an industry ratio of 5.30.



Similarweb Ltd. (SMWB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The internet content company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 166.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters SMWB had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -133.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SMWB is -33.54 vs. an industry ratio of -32.40.



DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (DDI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.55. This value represents a 9.84% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DDI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -7.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DDI is 4.83 vs. an industry ratio of 23.50.



Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAIN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 4.17% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 27 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GAIN is 14.94 vs. an industry ratio of 8.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ETON)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.09. This value represents a 400.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ETON has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ETON is 32.74 vs. an industry ratio of -2.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (ZVRA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.21. This value represents a 47.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 14 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ZVRA is -22.79 vs. an industry ratio of 3.90.



Sky Harbour Group Corporation (SKYH)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 45.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SKYH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -42.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SKYH is -59.70 vs. an industry ratio of -21.10.



ClearPoint Neuro Inc. (CLPT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.15. This value represents a 6.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters CLPT had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -33.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CLPT is -22.00 vs. an industry ratio of 7.80.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.