After-Hours Earnings Report for May 12, 2026 : FNV, NXT, OKLO, KRMN, REZI, ATRO, CAPR, AIP, EVLV, KURA, RLMD, GAIN

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/12/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The gold mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.09. This value represents a 95.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FNV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for FNV is 30.11 vs. an industry ratio of -24.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Nextpower Inc. (NXT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The solar company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.72. This value represents a 32.08% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NXT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for NXT is 33.94 vs. an industry ratio of 6.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Oklo Inc. (OKLO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.20. This value represents a 185.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for OKLO is -104.17 vs. an industry ratio of 20.40.



Karman Holdings Inc. (KRMN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.08. This value represents a 60.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. KRMN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -9.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for KRMN is 96.43 vs. an industry ratio of 36.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Resideo Technologies, Inc. (REZI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.54. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year REZI has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for REZI is 13.33 vs. an industry ratio of 20.10.



Astronics Corporation (ATRO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.55. This value represents a 25.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ATRO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 19.05%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ATRO is 28.93 vs. an industry ratio of 36.40.



Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.55. This value represents a 3.77% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CAPR is 3190.00 vs. an industry ratio of 87.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Arteris, Inc. (AIP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.19. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year AIP has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AIP is -48.72 vs. an industry ratio of 30.30.



Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (EVLV)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 500.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. EVLV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -177.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for EVLV is -38.44 vs. an industry ratio of 14.70.



Kura Oncology, Inc. (KURA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.88. This value represents a 33.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for KURA is -2.83 vs. an industry ratio of -7.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (RLMD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.18. This value represents a 68.97% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for RLMD is -10.22 vs. an industry ratio of 6.80.



Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAIN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.22. This value represents a 15.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. GAIN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -12.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for GAIN is 18.32 vs. an industry ratio of 8.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





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