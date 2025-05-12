After-Hours Earnings Report for May 12, 2025 : SPG, DVA, ACHR, BCO, ZI, POWI, RGTI, XENE, ACHC, HTZ, NFE, ARWR

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/12/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.91. This value represents a 18.26% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SPG is 13.01 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20.



DaVita Inc. (DVA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The medical (outpatient/home care) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.75. This value represents a 26.47% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DVA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -6.16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DVA is 13.36 vs. an industry ratio of 25.50.



Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.26. This value represents a 27.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ACHR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -82.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ACHR is -8.39 vs. an industry ratio of 3.70.



Brink's Company (BCO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The outsourcing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.19. This value represents a 21.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BCO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -18.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BCO is 12.96 vs. an industry ratio of 16.30.



ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.14. This value represents a 22.22% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ZI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -46.67%. Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.13. This value represents a 62.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. POWI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -10%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for POWI is 58.18 vs. an industry ratio of 58.20.



Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 64.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. RGTI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -75%. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.94. This value represents a 51.61% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. XENE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -4.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for XENE is -8.42 vs. an industry ratio of -2.40.



Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The hospital company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.35. This value represents a 58.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ACHC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -11.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ACHC is 8.90 vs. an industry ratio of 9.40.



Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (HTZ)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The transportation services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.08. This value represents a 15.63% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HTZ is -5.21 vs. an industry ratio of 17.80.



New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 105.97% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. NFE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -555.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NFE is -21.79 vs. an industry ratio of 14.80.



Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARWR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 94.12% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ARWR is -5.38 vs. an industry ratio of -2.40.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.