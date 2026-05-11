After-Hours Earnings Report for May 11, 2026 : SPG, ASTS, STE, OVV, ACM, HALO, SGHC, HIMS, RGTI, IFS, NOVT, MARA

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/11/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.98. This value represents a 1.02% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SPG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.58%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SPG is 15.32 vs. an industry ratio of 14.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.23. This value represents a 15.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ASTS is -75.81 vs. an industry ratio of 14.90.



STERIS plc (STE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $2.86. This value represents a 4.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year STE has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for STE is 20.30 vs. an industry ratio of -0.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ovintiv Inc. (OVV)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.85. This value represents a 30.28% increase compared to the same quarter last year. OVV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -1.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for OVV is 9.11 vs. an industry ratio of 15.40.



AECOM (ACM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The engineering company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.58. This value represents a 26.40% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ACM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -8.51%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ACM is 13.50 vs. an industry ratio of 14.20.



Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.46. This value represents a 41.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. HALO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -116.91%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for HALO is 8.35 vs. an industry ratio of -8.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 41.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SGHC is 16.35 vs. an industry ratio of 13.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The medical information systems company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 80.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. HIMS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -5.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for HIMS is 53.34 vs. an industry ratio of 20.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 37.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. RGTI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -60%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for RGTI is -118.38 vs. an industry ratio of 34.80.



Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (IFS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.40. This value represents a 32.08% increase compared to the same quarter last year. IFS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -3.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for IFS is 8.18 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20.



Novanta Inc. (NOVT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.77. This value represents a 4.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NOVT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.41%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for NOVT is 39.07 vs. an industry ratio of 31.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MARA Holdings, Inc. (MARA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.46. This value represents a 15.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MARA is -7.75 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20.





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