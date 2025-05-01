After-Hours Earnings Report for May 1, 2025 : AAPL, AMZN, AMGN, SYK, AJG, MSI, EOG, CNI, ABNB, AIG, ED, TEAM

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/01/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Apple Inc. (AAPL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.61. This value represents a 5.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AAPL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AAPL is 29.64 vs. an industry ratio of 14.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $1.35. This value represents a 19.47% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMZN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 22.37%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AMZN is 30.08 vs. an industry ratio of 17.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Amgen Inc. (AMGN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $4.16. This value represents a 5.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMGN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AMGN is 14.14 vs. an industry ratio of -7.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Stryker Corporation (SYK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $2.73. This value represents a 9.20% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SYK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.62%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SYK is 27.78 vs. an industry ratio of -1.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $3.57. This value represents a 2.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AJG has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AJG is 28.84 vs. an industry ratio of 25.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.72. This value represents a 6.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MSI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MSI is 32.65 vs. an industry ratio of 1.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.74. This value represents a 2.84% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EOG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for EOG is 11.20 vs. an industry ratio of 12.60.



Canadian National Railway Company (CNI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.26. This value represents a 1.56% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CNI is 17.38 vs. an industry ratio of 14.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.25. This value represents a 39.02% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ABNB is 28.89 vs. an industry ratio of 17.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



American International Group, Inc. (AIG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.05. This value represents a 40.68% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AIG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -16.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AIG is 13.26 vs. an industry ratio of 10.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.30. This value represents a 6.98% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ED has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ED is 20.06 vs. an industry ratio of 15.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Atlassian Corporation (TEAM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 160.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.