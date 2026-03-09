After-Hours Earnings Report for March 9, 2026 : HPE, CASY, MTN, YEXT, KRO, ZVRA, RAIL, RPAY, CHRS, STXS, LFMD, ARQ

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/09/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.49. This value represents a 25.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for HPE is 10.89 vs. an industry ratio of 20.90.



Caseys General Stores, Inc. (CASY)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $3.01. This value represents a 29.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CASY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CASY is 38.06 vs. an industry ratio of 27.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $6.06. This value represents a 7.62% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MTN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -6.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MTN is 21.58 vs. an industry ratio of 113.70.



Yext, Inc. (YEXT)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.06. This value represents a 200.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. YEXT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -220%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for YEXT is 24.26 vs. an industry ratio of 12.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Kronos Worldwide Inc (KRO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.26. This value represents a 116.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for KRO is -14.69 vs. an industry ratio of 4.70.



Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (ZVRA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 105.97% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ZVRA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -71.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ZVRA is -81.64 vs. an industry ratio of -0.50.



Freightcar America, Inc. (RAIL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The transportation company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.15. This value represents a 28.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. RAIL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -116.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for RAIL is 25.98 vs. an industry ratio of -10.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 10.53% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. RPAY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -11.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for RPAY is 4.32 vs. an industry ratio of 26.10.



Coherus Oncology, Inc. (CHRS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.38. This value represents a 13.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CHRS is -1.17 vs. an industry ratio of -5.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Stereotaxis, Inc. (STXS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.06. STXS reported earnings of $-0.09 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -33.33%.STXS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -80%. LifeMD, Inc. (LFMD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a 50.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters LFMD had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -66.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LFMD is -18.75 vs. an industry ratio of 9.10.



Arq, Inc. (ARQ)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 33.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ARQ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -200%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ARQ is -80.25 vs. an industry ratio of 8.40.





