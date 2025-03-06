After-Hours Earnings Report for March 6, 2025 : AVGO, COST, HPE, COO, GWRE, IOT, GAP, MLNK, ERO, BBAI, FDUS, VEL

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/06/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.27. This value represents a 47.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AVGO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -3.37%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AVGO is 35.61 vs. an industry ratio of 138.10.



Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2025. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $4.09. This value represents a 10.24% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year COST and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for COST is 58.11 vs. an industry ratio of 25.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.44. This value represents a 51.72% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HPE is 10.21 vs. an industry ratio of 20.70.



The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.92. This value represents a 8.24% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year COO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for COO is 22.95 vs. an industry ratio of 17.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.15. This value represents a 275.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GWRE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 425%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GWRE is 379.63 vs. an industry ratio of -80.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Samsara Inc. (IOT)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 25.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IOT has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for IOT is -145.30 vs. an industry ratio of -80.70.



Gap, Inc. (GAP)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.36. This value represents a 26.53% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GAP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 28.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GAP is 9.77 vs. an industry ratio of 9.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MeridianLink, Inc. (MLNK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.07. This value represents a 81.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MLNK is -52.74 vs. an industry ratio of 18.60.



Ero Copper Corp. (ERO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.21. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. ERO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -8.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ERO is 17.41 vs. an industry ratio of -31.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 64.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BBAI is -17.14 vs. an industry ratio of 30.00.



Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.51. This value represents a 21.54% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FDUS has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the Price to Earnings ratio for FDUS is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 9.50.



Velocity Financial, Inc. (VEL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The financial management & related services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.47. This value represents a 2.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VEL has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for VEL is 9.85 vs. an industry ratio of 22.20.





