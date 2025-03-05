After-Hours Earnings Report for March 5, 2025 : MRVL, VEEV, ZS, MDB, DSGX, KGS, GRND, RGTI, VSCO, PAM, FSM, VET

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/05/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $0.42. This value represents a 50.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MRVL is 97.07 vs. an industry ratio of 60.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The medical information systems company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.02. This value represents a 10.87% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VEEV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for VEEV is 50.22 vs. an industry ratio of 20.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Zscaler, Inc. (ZS)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The security company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 62.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ZS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 85.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ZS is -1938.20 vs. an industry ratio of -178.40.



MongoDB, Inc. (MDB)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.54. This value represents a 47.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MDB is -142.91 vs. an industry ratio of -77.70.



The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.43. This value represents a 16.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DSGX is 66.39 vs. an industry ratio of 21.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (KGS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The oil field machinery & equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.26. This value represents a 36.84% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for KGS is 35.59 vs. an industry ratio of 12.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Grindr Inc. (GRND)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.09. This value represents a 125.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GRND missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -28.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GRND is 62.24 vs. an industry ratio of -77.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 11.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. RGTI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for RGTI is -23.12 vs. an industry ratio of -77.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Victorias Secret & Co. (VSCO)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.30. This value represents a 10.85% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VSCO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 21.87%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for VSCO is 9.86 vs. an industry ratio of 9.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.36. This value represents a 112.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PAM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -101.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PAM is 8.33 vs. an industry ratio of 19.30.



Fortuna Mining Corp. (FSM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.16. This value represents a 128.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FSM is 8.39 vs. an industry ratio of -13.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The international company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.36. This value represents a 62.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for VET is 34.95 vs. an industry ratio of 13.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





