After-Hours Earnings Report for March 4, 2026 : AVGO, VEEV, OKTA, RGTI, AEO, BTE, PAGS, VET, ARDT, JBI, GO, EHAB

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/04/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $1.67. This value represents a 19.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AVGO is 36.07 vs. an industry ratio of 14.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The medical information systems company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.36. This value represents a 14.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. VEEV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -5.97%. Okta, Inc. (OKTA)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The security company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.29. This value represents a 16.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OKTA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 55%. Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 37.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. RGTI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -60%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for RGTI is -89.26 vs. an industry ratio of 33.10.



American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.71. This value represents a 31.48% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AEO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AEO is 16.23 vs. an industry ratio of 7.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 150.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BTE is 16.78 vs. an industry ratio of 153.00.



PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.42. This value represents a 23.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PAGS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PAGS is 6.90 vs. an industry ratio of 24.80.



Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The international company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.30. This value represents a 433.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for VET is 71.44 vs. an industry ratio of 91.00.



Ardent Health, Inc. (ARDT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.35. This value represents a 56.79% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ARDT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 23.81%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ARDT is 8.40 vs. an industry ratio of 10.40.



Janus International Group, Inc. (JBI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.15. This value represents a 200.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JBI and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for JBI is 12.05 vs. an industry ratio of 19.30.



Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 10.53% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 40%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GO is 12.67 vs. an industry ratio of 21.80.



Enhabit, Inc. (EHAB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.14. This value represents a 250.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. EHAB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -20%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for EHAB is 25.19 vs. an industry ratio of 10.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





