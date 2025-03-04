After-Hours Earnings Report for March 4, 2025 : CRWD, ROST, CRDO, BOX, AVAV, JWN, BTE, SQM, CTOS, EOSE, EOLS, EC

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/04/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The security company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $0.01. This value represents a 95.83% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CRWD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -4.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CRWD is 695.87 vs. an industry ratio of -161.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.65. This value represents a 9.34% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ROST has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.47%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ROST is 22.14 vs. an industry ratio of 25.60.



Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.09. This value represents a 0.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CRDO is 387.85 vs. an industry ratio of 60.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Box, Inc. (BOX)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.06. This value represents a 33.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BOX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 33.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BOX is 121.33 vs. an industry ratio of -67.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.58. This value represents a 7.94% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AVAV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -28.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AVAV is 42.20 vs. an industry ratio of -9.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.90. This value represents a 6.25% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. JWN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -200%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for JWN is 12.37 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 33.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BTE is 6.71 vs. an industry ratio of 5.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The fertilizers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.52. This value represents a 26.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SQM is -28.48 vs. an industry ratio of 0.80.



Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (CTOS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 42.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CTOS is -20.70 vs. an industry ratio of 33.40.



Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The industrial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.25. This value represents a 56.25% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters EOSE had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -175%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for EOSE is -1.58 vs. an industry ratio of 0.20.



Evolus, Inc. (EOLS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 85.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for EOLS is -23.51 vs. an industry ratio of 5.70.



Ecopetrol S.A. (EC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.36. This value represents a 51.35% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters EC had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -26.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for EC is 5.32 vs. an industry ratio of 2.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.