After-Hours Earnings Report for March 31, 2026 : NKE, PVH, RH, NCNO, OMER, PLAY, BYND, DUOT, REKR, DGXX, BHST, SPWH

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/31/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Nike, Inc. (NKE)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2026. The shoes & retail apparel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.29. This value represents a 46.30% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NKE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 43.24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for NKE is 33.49 vs. an industry ratio of 15.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



PVH Corp. (PVH)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $3.30. This value represents a 0.92% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PVH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for PVH is 6.10 vs. an industry ratio of 18.10.



RH (RH)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.21. This value represents a 39.87% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for RH is 23.33 vs. an industry ratio of 15.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



nCino, Inc. (NCNO)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.06. This value represents a 250.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NCNO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -233.33%. Omeros Corporation (OMER)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.55. This value represents a 12.70% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OMER and beat the expectations the other two quarters. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 22 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for OMER is -5.19 vs. an industry ratio of 18.50.



Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.39. This value represents a 43.48% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for PLAY is 23.35 vs. an industry ratio of -6.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The meat product company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.12. This value represents a 81.54% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BYND is -0.54 vs. an industry ratio of 11.70.



Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (DUOT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a 97.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DUOT is -14.99 vs. an industry ratio of 10.20.



Rekor Systems, Inc. (REKR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 81.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Digi Power X Inc. (DGXX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.14. This value represents a 40.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DGXX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 72.73%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DGXX is -3.94 vs. an industry ratio of 10.20.



BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (BHST)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.10. This value represents a 41.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BHST is -6.89 vs. an industry ratio of -8.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 325.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SPWH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -11.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SPWH is -2.45 vs. an industry ratio of 11.70.





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