Earnings
PRGS

After-Hours Earnings Report for March 31, 2025 : PRGS, CELC, MVST, LPRO, FORA, DUOT, CTSO, RANI, DGXX, DARE, VVOS, TLPH

March 31, 2025 — 02:00 pm EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/31/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Progress Software Corporation (PRGS)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.79. PRGS reported earnings of $1.03 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -23.30%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days.Celcuity Inc. (CELC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.72. CELC reported earnings of $-0.65 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 10.77%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days.Microvast Holdings, Inc. (MVST)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.05. MVST reported earnings of $-0.08 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -37.50%.Open Lending Corporation (LPRO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.02. LPRO reported earnings of $-0.04 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -150.00%.Forian Inc. (FORA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.03. FORA reported earnings of $-0.01 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 200.00%.The days to cover, as reported in the 3/14/2025 short interest update, increased 321.45% from previous report on 2/28/2025. Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (DUOT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.30. DUOT reported earnings of $-0.44 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -31.82%.Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.06. CTSO reported earnings of $-0.12 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -50.00%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 17 days.Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (RANI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.24. RANI reported earnings of $-0.27 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -11.11%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 14 days.Digi Power X Inc. (DGXX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.15. DGXX reported earnings of $-0.19 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -21.05%.The days to cover, as reported in the 3/14/2025 short interest update, increased 146.14% from previous report on 2/28/2025. Dare Bioscience, Inc. (DARE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.66. DARE reported earnings of $-0.72 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -8.33%.The days to cover, as reported in the 3/14/2025 short interest update, increased 151.75% from previous report on 2/28/2025. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (VVOS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.43. VVOS reported earnings of $-3.05 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -85.90%.Talphera, Inc. (TLPH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.21. TLPH reported earnings of $-0.25 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -16.00%.The days to cover, as reported in the 3/14/2025 short interest update, increased 233.38% from previous report on 2/28/2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Earnings
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

PRGS
CELC
MVST
LPRO
FORA
DUOT
CTSO
RANI
DGXX
DARE
VVOS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.