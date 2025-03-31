After-Hours Earnings Report for March 31, 2025 : PRGS, CELC, MVST, LPRO, FORA, DUOT, CTSO, RANI, DGXX, DARE, VVOS, TLPH

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/31/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Progress Software Corporation (PRGS)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.79. PRGS reported earnings of $1.03 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -23.30%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days.Celcuity Inc. (CELC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.72. CELC reported earnings of $-0.65 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 10.77%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days.Microvast Holdings, Inc. (MVST)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.05. MVST reported earnings of $-0.08 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -37.50%.Open Lending Corporation (LPRO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.02. LPRO reported earnings of $-0.04 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -150.00%.Forian Inc. (FORA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.03. FORA reported earnings of $-0.01 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 200.00%.The days to cover, as reported in the 3/14/2025 short interest update, increased 321.45% from previous report on 2/28/2025. Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (DUOT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.30. DUOT reported earnings of $-0.44 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -31.82%.Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.06. CTSO reported earnings of $-0.12 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -50.00%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 17 days.Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (RANI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.24. RANI reported earnings of $-0.27 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -11.11%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 14 days.Digi Power X Inc. (DGXX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.15. DGXX reported earnings of $-0.19 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -21.05%.The days to cover, as reported in the 3/14/2025 short interest update, increased 146.14% from previous report on 2/28/2025. Dare Bioscience, Inc. (DARE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.66. DARE reported earnings of $-0.72 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -8.33%.The days to cover, as reported in the 3/14/2025 short interest update, increased 151.75% from previous report on 2/28/2025. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (VVOS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.43. VVOS reported earnings of $-3.05 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -85.90%.Talphera, Inc. (TLPH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.21. TLPH reported earnings of $-0.25 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -16.00%.The days to cover, as reported in the 3/14/2025 short interest update, increased 233.38% from previous report on 2/28/2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.