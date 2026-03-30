After-Hours Earnings Report for March 30, 2026 : PRGS, PHR, DMAC, AIRJ, SPCE, HQI, SGMO, RNXT, INLX, FTHM

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/30/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Progress Software Corporation (PRGS)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2026. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.18. This value represents a 10.28% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PRGS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 20.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for PRGS is 6.08 vs. an industry ratio of 36.20.



Phreesia, Inc. (PHR)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The medical information systems company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.09. This value represents a 181.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PHR and beat the expectations the other three quarters. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.17. This value represents a 5.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 22 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DMAC is -10.29 vs. an industry ratio of -8.50.



AirJoule Technologies Corporation (AIRJ)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 60.87% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AIRJ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -228.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AIRJ is 294.00 vs. an industry ratio of 14.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.12. This value represents a 55.73% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SPCE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -6.73%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SPCE is -0.40 vs. an industry ratio of 3.90.



HireQuest, Inc. (HQI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The staffing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 36.84% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. HQI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -28.57%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 19 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HQI is 15.53 vs. an industry ratio of 12.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (SGMO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.01. This value represents a 109.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SGMO is -1.07 vs. an industry ratio of -8.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



RenovoRx, Inc. (RNXT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RNXT has met analyst expectations three times Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for RNXT is -3.65 vs. an industry ratio of -8.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Intellinetics, Inc. (INLX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.08. INLX reported earnings of $-0.01 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 700.00%.INLX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -88.89%. Fathom Holdings Inc. (FTHM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.14. This value represents a 51.72% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FTHM is -1.11 vs. an industry ratio of 14.60.





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