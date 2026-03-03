After-Hours Earnings Report for March 3, 2026 : CRWD, ROST, GTLB, BOX, WBTN, STAA, ACEL, SWIM, RYAM, RIGL, HY, ORN

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/03/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The security company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $0.20. This value represents a 500.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CRWD is 1832.67 vs. an industry ratio of 558.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.88. This value represents a 5.03% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ROST has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ROST is 31.22 vs. an industry ratio of 29.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



GitLab Inc. (GTLB)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.02. This value represents a 128.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. GTLB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for GTLB is -238.09 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20.



Box, Inc. (BOX)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.08. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BOX is 107.18 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (WBTN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The internet content company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.11. This value represents a 21.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WBTN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -11.11%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WBTN is -51.68 vs. an industry ratio of -0.50.



STAAR Surgical Company (STAA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 105.08% increase compared to the same quarter last year. STAA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -321.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for STAA is -33.42 vs. an industry ratio of 14.70.



Accel Entertainment, Inc. (ACEL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.15. This value represents a 6.25% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ACEL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -15.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ACEL is 18.47 vs. an industry ratio of 19.70.



Latham Group, Inc. (SWIM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.10. This value represents a 60.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SWIM is 110.00 vs. an industry ratio of 21.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The paper company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 10.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for RYAM is -8.61 vs. an industry ratio of 4.40.



Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.33. This value represents a 66.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RIGL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 56.99%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 14 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for RIGL is 5.15 vs. an industry ratio of -4.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hyster-Yale, Inc. (HY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-1.20. This value represents a 181.63% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters HY had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -400%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HY is -42.30 vs. an industry ratio of 10.30.



Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (ORN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 81.25% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ORN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 500%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ORN is 124.73 vs. an industry ratio of 56.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





