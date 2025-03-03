After-Hours Earnings Report for March 3, 2025 : OKTA, GTLB, ADMA, DAVE, HSII, RPAY, GCT, DSP, TDUP, JRVR, QSI, BDSX

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/03/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Okta, Inc. (OKTA)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.16. OKTA reported earnings of $-0.14 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -214.29%.GitLab Inc. (GTLB)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.06. GTLB reported earnings of $-0.12 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -50.00%.ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.15. ADMA reported earnings of $0.04 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 275.00%.Dave Inc. (DAVE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.50. DAVE reported earnings of $0.03 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 1566.67%.Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.63. HSII reported earnings of $0.72 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -12.50%.Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.19. RPAY reported earnings of $0.21 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -9.52%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 17 days.GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.90. GCT reported earnings of $0.87 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 3.45%.Viant Technology Inc. (DSP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.04. DSP reported earnings of $-0.28 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -114.29%.ThredUp Inc. (TDUP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.06. TDUP reported earnings of $-0.14 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -57.14%.James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.33. JRVR reported earnings of $0.33 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -200.00%.Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.18. QSI reported earnings of $-0.16 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 12.50%.Biodesix, Inc. (BDSX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.07. BDSX reported earnings of $-0.1 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -30.00%.

