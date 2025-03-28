After-Hours Earnings Report for March 28, 2025 : XOS

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/28/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Xos, Inc. (XOS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-1.13. This value represents a 51.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year XOS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.52%. The days to cover, as reported in the 3/14/2025 short interest update, increased 592.99% from previous report on 2/28/2025. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for XOS is -0.66 vs. an industry ratio of 12.90.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.