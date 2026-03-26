After-Hours Earnings Report for March 26, 2026 : AGX, OXM, VERI, BAK, ACOG, RANI, SLND, VTSI, WPRT, LSF, XOS, DARE

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/26/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Argan, Inc. (AGX)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.99. This value represents a 10.36% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AGX and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AGX is 52.96 vs. an industry ratio of 17.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 96.35% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OXM has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for OXM is 14.72 vs. an industry ratio of 19.00.



Veritone, Inc. (VERI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.10. This value represents a 60.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. VERI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -21.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for VERI is -4.41 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20.



Braskem S.A. (BAK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.98. This value represents a 151.28% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BAK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -2.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BAK is -5.05 vs. an industry ratio of 12.40.



Alpha Cognition Inc. (ACOG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.27. This value represents a 47.06% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ACOG is -4.93 vs. an industry ratio of -4.30.



Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (RANI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 88.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for RANI is -3.08 vs. an industry ratio of -4.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Southland Holdings, Inc. (SLND)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.21. SLND reported earnings of $-0.09 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 133.33%.SLND missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -57.14%. VirTra, Inc. (VTSI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The military company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.02. This value represents a 75.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for VTSI is 30.13 vs. an industry ratio of 29.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Westport Fuel Systems Inc (WPRT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.60. This value represents a 1.69% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. WPRT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -145.83%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 30 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WPRT is -1.03 vs. an industry ratio of 8.30.



Laird Superfood, Inc. (LSF)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.06. LSF reported earnings of $-0.04 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 50.00%.LSF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -100%. Xos, Inc. (XOS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.60. This value represents a 74.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 22 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for XOS is -0.85 vs. an industry ratio of 26.00.



Dare Bioscience, Inc. (DARE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.24. This value represents a 62.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DARE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DARE is -0.95 vs. an industry ratio of -4.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





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