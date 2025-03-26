After-Hours Earnings Report for March 26, 2025 : JEF, FUL, CNXC, VRNT, MLKN, SCS, WOOF, DDD, ELA, DERM, USIO, DYAI

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/26/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2025. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.88. This value represents a 1.15% increase compared to the same quarter last year. JEF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -6.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for JEF is 16.11 vs. an industry ratio of -9.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



H. B. Fuller Company (FUL)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2025. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.49. This value represents a 26.87% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. FUL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -8.87%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FUL is 13.56 vs. an industry ratio of 14.80.



Concentrix Corporation (CNXC)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2025. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $2.22. This value represents a 4.72% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CNXC is 4.47 vs. an industry ratio of 20.70.



Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.03. This value represents a 28.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for VRNT is 11.35 vs. an industry ratio of 17.90.



MillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2025. The furniture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.44. This value represents a 2.22% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MLKN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -14.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MLKN is 8.78 vs. an industry ratio of 4.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Steelcase Inc. (SCS)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2025. The business company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.20. This value represents a 13.04% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SCS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 30.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SCS is 10.58 vs. an industry ratio of 9.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (WOOF)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.02. This value represents a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WOOF has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 37.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WOOF is -11.23 vs. an industry ratio of 10.50.



3D Systems Corporation (DDD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The printing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.16. This value represents a 5.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DDD is -3.75 vs. an industry ratio of -27.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Envela Corporation (ELA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.04. ELA reported earnings of $0.05 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -20.00%.ELA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -16.67%. Journey Medical Corporation (DERM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.22. This value represents a 83.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DERM is -6.48 vs. an industry ratio of -7.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Usio, Inc. (USIO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.00. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for USIO is -55.00 vs. an industry ratio of 48.40.



Dyadic International, Inc. (DYAI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 50.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DYAI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -14.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DYAI is -7.67 vs. an industry ratio of -4.20.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.