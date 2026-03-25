After-Hours Earnings Report for March 25, 2026 : JEF, CELC, FUL, EPAC, WS, MLKN, PGEN, BYND, MDV, DERM, FBIO, GCTS

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/25/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2026. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.88. This value represents a 46.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. JEF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -31.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for JEF is 9.96 vs. an industry ratio of 0.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Celcuity Inc. (CELC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.06. This value represents a 24.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CELC is -26.43 vs. an industry ratio of -4.00.



H. B. Fuller Company (FUL)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2026. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.56. This value represents a 3.70% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FUL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for FUL is 11.52 vs. an industry ratio of 12.00.



Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2026. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.39. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. EPAC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -2.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for EPAC is 19.45 vs. an industry ratio of 18.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Worthington Steel, Inc. (WS)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2026. The steel (specialty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.47. This value represents a 34.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for WS is 13.74 vs. an industry ratio of 16.30.



MillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2026. The furniture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.45. This value represents a 2.27% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MLKN has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MLKN is 9.70 vs. an industry ratio of 2.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Precigen, Inc. (PGEN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 125.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PGEN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -37.5%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PGEN is -39.13 vs. an industry ratio of -4.00.



Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The meat product company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.12. This value represents a 81.54% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BYND is -0.61 vs. an industry ratio of 11.50.



Modiv Industrial, Inc. (MDV)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.37. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year MDV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MDV is 9.96 vs. an industry ratio of 15.90.



Journey Medical Corporation (DERM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 162.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters DERM had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -12.5%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 30 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DERM is -14.40 vs. an industry ratio of -1.90.



Fortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.42. This value represents a 261.54% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The days to cover, as reported in the 3/13/2026 short interest update, increased 183.87% from previous report on 2/27/2026. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FBIO is -14.60 vs. an industry ratio of -4.00.



GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. (GCTS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.22. This value represents a 100.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GCTS is -1.45 vs. an industry ratio of 8.10.





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