After-Hours Earnings Report for March 25, 2025 : GME, WOR, CRVS, SURG

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/25/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



GameStop Corporation (GME)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.09. This value represents a 59.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GME is 320.13 vs. an industry ratio of 37.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (WOR)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2025. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.73. This value represents a 8.75% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WOR Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WOR is 15.37 vs. an industry ratio of 14.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CRVS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.12. This value represents a 14.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CRVS has met analyst expectations three times and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CRVS is -7.59 vs. an industry ratio of -4.30.



SurgePays, Inc. (SURG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.27. This value represents a 242.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SURG is -0.81 vs. an industry ratio of -51.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





