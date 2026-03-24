After-Hours Earnings Report for March 24, 2026 : AIR, KBH, WOR, BRZE, ITRG, ABSI, DPRO, MXCT, GUTS, MDAI, TELA, INTZ

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/24/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



AAR Corp. (AIR)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2026. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.21. This value represents a 22.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AIR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AIR is 21.34 vs. an industry ratio of 46.70.



KB Home (KBH)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2026. The building (residential/commercial) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.52. This value represents a 65.10% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. KBH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -4.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for KBH is 12.94 vs. an industry ratio of 13.70.



Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (WOR)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2026. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.94. This value represents a 3.30% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters WOR had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -9.72%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for WOR is 14.37 vs. an industry ratio of 15.50.



Braze, Inc. (BRZE)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.19. This value represents a 18.75% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BRZE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -7.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BRZE is -21.26 vs. an industry ratio of -36.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Integra Resources Corp. (ITRG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.06. ITRG reported earnings of $0.02 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 200.00%.Absci Corporation (ABSI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.16. This value represents a 36.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 18 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ABSI is -3.62 vs. an industry ratio of -4.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Draganfly Inc. (DPRO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.13. This value represents a 83.54% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DPRO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -21.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DPRO is -5.60 vs. an industry ratio of -52.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MaxCyte, Inc. (MXCT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 20.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters MXCT had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -9.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MXCT is -2.29 vs. an industry ratio of -4.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fractyl Health, Inc. (GUTS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.19. This value represents a 63.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GUTS is -0.46 vs. an industry ratio of -2.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Spectral AI, Inc. (MDAI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.12. This value represents a 100.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters MDAI had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -44.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MDAI is -3.91 vs. an industry ratio of -5.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



TELA Bio, Inc. (TELA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.18. This value represents a 21.74% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The days to cover, as reported in the 2/27/2026 short interest update, increased 569.15% from previous report on 2/13/2026. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TELA is -0.99 vs. an industry ratio of -4.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Intrusion Inc. (INTZ)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The computer networks company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 75.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for INTZ is -2.76 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00.





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