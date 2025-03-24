News & Insights

Earnings
DFLI

After-Hours Earnings Report for March 24, 2025 : DFLI, EPAC, KBH

March 24, 2025 — 02:00 pm EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/24/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (DFLI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-1.35. DFLI reported earnings of $0.45 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -400.00%.Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.39. EPAC reported earnings of $0.36 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 8.33%.KB Home (KBH)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.56. KBH reported earnings of $1.76 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -11.36%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Earnings
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

DFLI
EPAC
KB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.