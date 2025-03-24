After-Hours Earnings Report for March 24, 2025 : DFLI, EPAC, KBH

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/24/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (DFLI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-1.35. DFLI reported earnings of $0.45 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -400.00%.Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.39. EPAC reported earnings of $0.36 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 8.33%.KB Home (KBH)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.56. KBH reported earnings of $1.76 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -11.36%.

