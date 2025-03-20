After-Hours Earnings Report for March 20, 2025 : MU, NKE, FDX, LEN, PL, CURV, SCHL, OUST, RWAY, AMPX, LAZR, MGNX

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/20/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2025. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.28. This value represents a 374.07% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MU is 17.01 vs. an industry ratio of 19.20.



Nike, Inc. (NKE)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2025. The shoes & retail apparel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 71.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NKE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 23.81%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NKE is 35.43 vs. an industry ratio of 16.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



FedEx Corporation (FDX)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2025. The transportation company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $4.65. This value represents a 20.47% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FDX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -25.31%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FDX is 12.83 vs. an industry ratio of 15.90.



Lennar Corporation (LEN)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2025. The building (residential/commercial) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.74. This value represents a 32.30% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. LEN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -3.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LEN is 9.80 vs. an industry ratio of 9.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Planet Labs PBC (PL)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The satellite communications company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.07. This value represents a 36.36% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -18.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PL is -11.68 vs. an industry ratio of -18.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.07. This value represents a 75.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CURV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -133.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CURV is 40.00 vs. an industry ratio of 14.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Scholastic Corporation (SCHL)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2025. The book publisher company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.78. This value represents a 2.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SCHL is 22.80 vs. an industry ratio of 17.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ouster, Inc. (OUST)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.23. This value represents a 75.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OUST Zacks Investment Research reports that the Price to Earnings ratio for OUST is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 35.00.



Runway Growth Finance Corp. (RWAY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.42. This value represents a 6.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for RWAY is 6.44 vs. an industry ratio of 9.20.



Amprius Technologies, Inc. (AMPX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.11. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. AMPX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -18.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AMPX is -5.00 vs. an industry ratio of 16.00.



Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-2.52. This value represents a 47.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for LAZR is -0.51 vs. an industry ratio of 29.50.



MacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.23. This value represents a 69.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MGNX is -2.06 vs. an industry ratio of -2.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





