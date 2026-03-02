After-Hours Earnings Report for March 2, 2026 : MDB, ASTS, CRDO, AES, BLTE, RIOT, CORZ, INGM, ACHR, STNE, LIF, ALG

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/02/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



MongoDB, Inc. (MDB)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.10. This value represents a 47.37% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MDB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 84.91%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MDB is -821.18 vs. an industry ratio of 40.50.



AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.18. This value represents a 50.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ASTS is -74.01 vs. an industry ratio of 16.90.



Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.69. This value represents a 331.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CRDO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 41.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CRDO is 51.74 vs. an industry ratio of 26.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The AES Corporation (AES)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.62. This value represents a 14.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AES is 8.00 vs. an industry ratio of 24.60.



Belite Bio, Inc (BLTE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.56. This value represents a 75.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BLTE is -86.50 vs. an industry ratio of -5.60.



Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.22. This value represents a 150.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. RIOT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -260%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for RIOT is -81.45 vs. an industry ratio of 7.10.



Core Scientific, Inc. (CORZ)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.27. This value represents a 2600.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CORZ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 45.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CORZ is -26.94 vs. an industry ratio of 7.10.



Ingram Micro Holding Corporation (INGM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.90. This value represents a 2.17% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year INGM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for INGM is 7.29 vs. an industry ratio of 16.60.



Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.25. This value represents a 52.83% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ACHR is -6.91 vs. an industry ratio of 8.60.



StoneCo Ltd. (STNE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.48. This value represents a 23.08% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year STNE has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for STNE is 9.77 vs. an industry ratio of 40.50.



Life360, Inc. (LIF)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.13. This value represents a 30.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LIF has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 266.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LIF is 131.63 vs. an industry ratio of 29.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alamo Group, Inc. (ALG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The farm machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.06. This value represents a 13.81% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters ALG had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -10.34%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ALG is 22.29 vs. an industry ratio of 23.00.





