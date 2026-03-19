After-Hours Earnings Report for March 19, 2026 : FDX, PL, SCHL, ETON, RLMD, SKYH, CURV, NYXH, IDN, GRWG, ECOR, NOTE

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/19/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



FedEx Corporation (FDX)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2026. The transportation company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $4.14. This value represents a 8.20% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. FDX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -3.01%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for FDX is 18.82 vs. an industry ratio of 18.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Planet Labs PBC (PL)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The satellite communications company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.13. This value represents a 8.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for PL is -55.13 vs. an industry ratio of 268.10.



Scholastic Corporation (SCHL)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2026. The book publisher company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.37. This value represents a 640.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SCHL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -3.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SCHL is 22.56 vs. an industry ratio of 15.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ETON)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 700.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ETON is -172.91 vs. an industry ratio of -3.40.



Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (RLMD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.14. This value represents a 77.42% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters RLMD had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -650%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for RLMD is -5.26 vs. an industry ratio of -8.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sky Harbour Group Corporation (SKYH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The real estate development company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.14. This value represents a 40.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SKYH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 40%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SKYH is -25.92 vs. an industry ratio of 5.60.



Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.12. This value represents a 300.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters CURV had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -500%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CURV is -10.58 vs. an industry ratio of 9.50.



Nyxoah SA (NYXH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The medical information systems company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.65. This value represents a 32.65% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Intellicheck, Inc. (IDN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 33.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IDN has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. The days to cover, as reported in the 2/27/2026 short interest update, increased 182.23% from previous report on 2/13/2026. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for IDN is 163.00 vs. an industry ratio of 25.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.07. This value represents a 74.07% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GRWG is -3.00 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10.



electroCore, Inc. (ECOR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.34. This value represents a 15.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ECOR is -4.11 vs. an industry ratio of -8.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NOTE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.67. This value represents a 44.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NOTE is -0.20 vs. an industry ratio of 12.80.





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