After-Hours Earnings Report for March 19, 2025 : FIVE, YY, WS, CAPR, NOA, PGEN, GROY, SCPH, AEVA, LFT, SERA, PRSO

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/19/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Five Below, Inc. (FIVE)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $3.38. This value represents a 7.40% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FIVE is 14.96 vs. an industry ratio of 10.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



JOYY Inc. (YY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.68. This value represents a 26.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year YY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 27.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for YY is 13.90 vs. an industry ratio of 4.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Worthington Steel, Inc. (WS)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2025. The steel (specialty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.67. This value represents a 32.32% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. WS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -72.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WS is 11.55 vs. an industry ratio of 16.40.



Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.31. This value represents a 1450.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CAPR is -9.92 vs. an industry ratio of -2.60.



North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.70. This value represents a 7.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NOA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -1.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NOA is 6.62 vs. an industry ratio of 62.10.



Precigen, Inc. (PGEN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PGEN is -5.22 vs. an industry ratio of -4.50.



Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.01. GROY reported earnings of $0.01 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -200.00%. In the past year GROY has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.40. This value represents a 14.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SCPH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -23.33%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 20 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SCPH is -1.98 vs. an industry ratio of -4.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Aeva Technologies, Inc. (AEVA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.69. This value represents a 1.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AEVA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AEVA is -0.99 vs. an industry ratio of 29.50.



Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (LFT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.10. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. LFT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -18.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for LFT is 6.25 vs. an industry ratio of -8.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sera Prognostics, Inc. (SERA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.23. This value represents a 8.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SERA is -4.25 vs. an industry ratio of 7.10.



Peraso Inc. (PRSO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.50. This value represents a 95.15% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PRSO is -0.26 vs. an industry ratio of 20.90.





