After-Hours Earnings Report for March 18, 2026 : MU, FIVE, DLO, ALVO, TATT, ELA, LIEN, HYPR, SERA, USIO

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/18/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2026. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $8.64. This value represents a 512.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 25.61%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MU is 12.95 vs. an industry ratio of 21.10.



Five Below, Inc. (FIVE)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $3.99. This value represents a 14.66% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FIVE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 209.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for FIVE is 33.75 vs. an industry ratio of 22.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



DLocal Limited (DLO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.18. This value represents a 20.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DLO has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DLO is 16.76 vs. an industry ratio of 11.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alvotech (ALVO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.13. This value represents a 154.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ALVO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -140%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ALVO is -127.33 vs. an industry ratio of -5.20.



TAT Technologies Ltd. (TATT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.38. This value represents a 18.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TATT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -7.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TATT is 44.28 vs. an industry ratio of 45.50.



Envela Corporation (ELA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.09. ELA reported earnings of $0.06 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 50.00%. In the past year ELA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 116.67%. Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. (LIEN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.36. This value represents a 2.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LIEN is 6.88 vs. an industry ratio of 8.30.



Hyperfine, Inc. (HYPR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 42.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. HYPR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -10%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HYPR is -2.89 vs. an industry ratio of -5.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sera Prognostics, Inc. (SERA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.17. This value represents a 32.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SERA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -8.7%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SERA is -2.96 vs. an industry ratio of 3.10.



Usio, Inc. (USIO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for USIO is 62.50 vs. an industry ratio of 11.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





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