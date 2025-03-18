After-Hours Earnings Report for March 18, 2025 : HQY, ZTO, STNE, TRVI, ABSI, OABI

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/18/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.51. This value represents a 2.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HQY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HQY is 43.41 vs. an industry ratio of 7.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The transportation services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.46. This value represents a 21.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ZTO Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ZTO is 13.29 vs. an industry ratio of 14.40.



StoneCo Ltd. (STNE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.32. This value represents a 11.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. STNE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -11.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for STNE is 8.78 vs. an industry ratio of -58.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (TRVI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.12. This value represents a 50.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TRVI is -13.35 vs. an industry ratio of -5.00.



Absci Corporation (ABSI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.22. This value represents a 12.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ABSI is -3.78 vs. an industry ratio of -5.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



OmniAb, Inc. (OABI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.13. This value represents a 7.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for OABI is -5.20 vs. an industry ratio of -5.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





