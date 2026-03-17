After-Hours Earnings Report for March 17, 2026 : LULU, DOCU, OKLO, HQY, NN, QFIN, TRVI, CLPT, CBUS, OPTT, STRR, SDST

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/17/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



lululemon athletica inc. (LULU)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $4.77. This value represents a 22.31% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LULU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for LULU is 12.26 vs. an industry ratio of 19.60.



DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.34. This value represents a 21.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DOCU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 27.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for DOCU is 32.74 vs. an industry ratio of -37.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Oklo Inc. (OKLO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.18. This value represents a 100.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for OKLO is -96.27 vs. an industry ratio of -9.40.



HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.70. This value represents a 27.27% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HQY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for HQY is 23.84 vs. an industry ratio of 2.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NextNav Inc. (NN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.13. This value represents a 48.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 26 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NN is -31.94 vs. an industry ratio of 14.10.



Qfin Holdings, Inc. (QFIN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.13. This value represents a 37.91% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters QFIN had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -9.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for QFIN is 2.23 vs. an industry ratio of 0.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (TRVI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.10. This value represents a 9.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TRVI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 20%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 15 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TRVI is -31.00 vs. an industry ratio of -5.40.



ClearPoint Neuro Inc. (CLPT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.22. This value represents a 10.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CLPT is -12.98 vs. an industry ratio of -5.20.



Cibus, Inc. (CBUS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.43. This value represents a 50.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CBUS is -1.68 vs. an industry ratio of 2.20.



Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (OPTT)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.05. OPTT reported earnings of $-0.03 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 66.67%. In the past year OPTTStar Equity Holdings, Inc. (STRR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.14. This value represents a 380.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The days to cover, as reported in the 2/27/2026 short interest update, increased 301.13% from previous report on 2/13/2026. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for STRR is -33.45 vs. an industry ratio of 30.20.



Stardust Power Inc. (SDST)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.36. This value represents a 82.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SDST is -1.69 vs. an industry ratio of 19.90.





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