News & Insights

Earnings
BLTE

After-Hours Earnings Report for March 17, 2025 : BLTE, HROW, LPRO, HNRG, QTRX, DMAC, SGMO, HITI, HYPR, FGEN, RFIL, AMPS

March 17, 2025 — 02:00 pm EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/17/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Belite Bio, Inc (BLTE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.30. BLTE reported earnings of $-0.25 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 20.00%.Harrow, Inc. (HROW)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.01. HROW reported earnings of $-0.27 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -96.30%.Open Lending Corporation (LPRO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.02. LPRO reported earnings of $-0.04 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -150.00%.Hallador Energy Company (HNRG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.18. HNRG reported earnings of $-0.27 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -33.33%.Quanterix Corporation (QTRX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.27. QTRX reported earnings of $-0.33 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -18.18%.DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.17. DMAC reported earnings of $-0.14 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 21.43%.Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (SGMO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.09. SGMO reported earnings of $-0.34 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -73.53%.High Tide Inc. (HITI)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.01. HITI reported earnings of $0 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing aHyperfine, Inc. (HYPR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.16. HYPR reported earnings of $-0.15 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 6.67%.The days to cover, as reported in the 2/28/2025 short interest update, increased 163.02% from previous report on 2/14/2025. FibroGen, Inc (FGEN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.08. FGEN reported earnings of $-0.57 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -85.96%.RF Industries, Ltd. (RFIL)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.00. RFIL reported earnings of $-0.08 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -100.00%.Altus Power, Inc. (AMPS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.04. AMPS reported earnings of $-0.04 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Earnings
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

BLTE
HROW
LPRO
HNRG
QTRX
DMAC
SGMO
HITI
HYPR
FGEN
RFIL
AMP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.