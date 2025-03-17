After-Hours Earnings Report for March 17, 2025 : BLTE, HROW, LPRO, HNRG, QTRX, DMAC, SGMO, HITI, HYPR, FGEN, RFIL, AMPS

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/17/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Belite Bio, Inc (BLTE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.30. BLTE reported earnings of $-0.25 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 20.00%.Harrow, Inc. (HROW)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.01. HROW reported earnings of $-0.27 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -96.30%.Open Lending Corporation (LPRO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.02. LPRO reported earnings of $-0.04 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -150.00%.Hallador Energy Company (HNRG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.18. HNRG reported earnings of $-0.27 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -33.33%.Quanterix Corporation (QTRX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.27. QTRX reported earnings of $-0.33 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -18.18%.DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.17. DMAC reported earnings of $-0.14 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 21.43%.Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (SGMO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.09. SGMO reported earnings of $-0.34 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -73.53%.High Tide Inc. (HITI)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.01. HITI reported earnings of $0 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing aHyperfine, Inc. (HYPR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.16. HYPR reported earnings of $-0.15 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 6.67%.The days to cover, as reported in the 2/28/2025 short interest update, increased 163.02% from previous report on 2/14/2025. FibroGen, Inc (FGEN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.08. FGEN reported earnings of $-0.57 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -85.96%.RF Industries, Ltd. (RFIL)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.00. RFIL reported earnings of $-0.08 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -100.00%.Altus Power, Inc. (AMPS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.04. AMPS reported earnings of $-0.04 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.